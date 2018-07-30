RPSC admit card: Download RAS prelims exam 2018 call letter at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC admit card: Know how to download the call letter RPSC admit card: Know how to download the call letter

RPSC admit card: After a delay of two days, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards of the RAS exam on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RAS/ RTS combined competitive examination will be conducted on August 5 (Sunday) at 1,454 centres across the state for recruitment to 980 posts in various departments of the government offices. The candidates have to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main), following which they have to sit for an interview.

The admit cards are also available at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam aspirants have to bring their admit card, along with a photograph and an identity card (Aadhaar card or election card etc).

RPSC admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, click on the link ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Go to “Print Admission Form”. Enter the details like application number, date of birth and click on Submit

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout of it for further reference

The candidates with Bachelors’ degree with at least one subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Application/Science, Environmental Science, Horticulture, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering can apply.

