RPSC RAS/RTS exam 2018 on August 5, admit card to be released soon at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Competitive exam 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the RAS/ RTS combined competitive examination on August 5. The examination will be held in 1,454 centres across the state for recruitment to 980 posts in various departments of the government offices. As the dates of the examination have been released, the RPSC is expected to release the admit card soon. Once released, the candidates can download them through the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC recruitment 2018: RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 980

Rajasthan Administrative Service: 75

Rajasthan Police Service: 34

Rajasthan Accountant Service: 104

Rajasthan State Insurance Service: 11

Rajasthan Industrial Service: 15

Rajasthan Commercial Service: 1

Rajasthan Cooperative Service: 13

Rajasthan Prison Service: 2

Rajasthan Planning Service: 3

Rajasthan Women and Child Development: 77

Rajasthan Village Development: 45

Rajasthan Women Development: 2

Rajasthan Labour Welfare: 2

Rajasthan Abkari Service: 20

Rajasthan Subordinate Service

Rajasthan Industrial Subordinate Service: 5

Rajasthan Tehsildar Service: 126

Rajasthan Planning Service: 14

Rajasthan Devsthan Service: 7

Rajasthan Abkari Service: 25

Rajasthan Commercial Service: 110

Rajasthan Food Citizen Rasad: 35

Rajasthan Cooperative Service: 162

Rajasthan Women and Child Development

Rajasthan Social Justice: 18

Rajasthan Labour Welfare: 14

Rajasthan Minority: 49.

Selection procedure:

The candidates have to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main), following which they have to sit for an interview.

