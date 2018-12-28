Odisha OPSC admit card delayed, check updates

OPSC admit card: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the admit card or admission certificate for OPSC preliminary (prelims) written exam. Earlier, the admit cards were to be released on December 26, however, the hall tickets have been further delayed.

According to the latest notice, the admit card will now be released on January 7, 2019. The commission has said that the delay has been caused due to “unavoidable circumstances.” The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 13, 2019 from 10 am to 11: 30 am. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha PSC exam will be conducted over eight centres across five districts, namely, Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. As of now, 2,685 candidates have been allotted exam centres.

Candidates need to appear at least one hour before exam timing. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the valid admit card or admission certificate.