MPSC state service prelims 2018 first answer keys released at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC answer keys: The Commission will conduct the main exam after releasing prelims results MPSC answer keys: The Commission will conduct the main exam after releasing prelims results

MPSC answer keys: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer keys of the State Service preliminary exam 2018 at mpsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination was conducted by the Commission on April 8. Those who wish to raise objections to the answer keys (if any), can do latest by April 17.

Any representation received after the due date will not be considered. The answer keys are available on its official website can the candidates can follow the instructions written below to check it.

MPSC answer keys 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the latest announcement section, click on “state service prelims 2018 first answer keys”

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Check the answer keys and if needed, take a print out of the copy

Earlier, the Commission had released notification inviting eligible candidates to fill 450 posts — 28 assistant room officers, 34 tax inspectors and 387 police sub-inspectors under state services 2018.

In February, candidates who were preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams had organised a silent and “apolitical” marches across the state to press for various demands. Increasing the number of advertised vacancies and handing over the investigation into the dummy candidate racket to the CBI were among the demands put forward by these students.

About the MPSC

Maharashtra Public Service Commission is a Constitutional Body that conducts recruitment exams for the various departments under the Government of Maharashtra. It also advises them on various service matters like formulation of recruitment rules, advises on promotions, transfers and disciplinary actions et al.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd