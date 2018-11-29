Arvind Saxena appointed as UPSC chairman

The President on Wednesday appointed Arvind Saxena as Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The tenure of Saxena will begin from the date he enters the UPSC office as the chairman. The term of his appointment will be till August 7, 2020 when he attains the age of 65 years or till further orders whichever is earlier.

Arvind Saxena joined UPSC as a member on May 8, 2015, and has been performing duties of the post of chairman, UPSC since June 20, 2018. Prior to joining UPSC as Member, Saxena was working as Director of the Aviation Research Centre (ARC).

A student of civil engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering besides M.Tech. in Systems Management from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, Saxena was selected for the Civil Services and joined the Indian Postal Service in 1978. In 1988, he started working at the Cabinet Secretariat, where he specialised in the study of strategic developments in neighbouring countries. Besides serving in different countries, he has also worked in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

He was also awarded meritorious services (2005) and distinguished services (2012), conferred by the Prime Minister of India. He continued to head the ARC till he demitted the charge in May 2015 to join UPSC as a member.