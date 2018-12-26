Assam PSC prelims exam on December 30, download admit card here

APSC Prelims: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the combined competitive preliminary exam date and admit card today. APSC will be held on December 30, 2018. Candidates can download the APSC admit card from the official website – apsc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. A total of Over 60,275 candidates have applied for the same, out of total candidates, 34,003 are male and 26,272 are female.

Candidates will be competing for 261 posts in the ACS cader and allied services. This year the number of centres has been increased from 22 last year to 31 this year. The official release states that the move is aimed to benefit candidates from remote areas of Assam. One exam centre will be established in each of the nine newly established districts in the state.

APSC Prelims: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘e-call letter..’ scrolling under the latest update section

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: On the new window, fill-in your credentials and download admit card

The exam will be conducted across Assam in 31 exam centres and 122 venues, according to the official release.

