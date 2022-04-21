Civil Services Day 2022: Significance of April 21 and its connection with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Every year on April 21, the Government of India commemorates ‘Civil Services Day’ as an opportunity for civil officials to recommit themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their vows to public service and work excellence.

This day was chosen to remember the day in 1947 when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of Independent India, addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers at Metcalf House in Delhi, referring to public workers as the “steel frame of India.” The first such event took place on April 21, 2006, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

How it the day celebrated?

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration awarded to districts/implementing units for priority programme implementation and innovation categories on Civil Services Day. Each year on Civil Services Day, these awards bring together civil workers to network and learn about best practices in the field of public grievances being implemented across the country. All public officials look forward to this yearly event, which honours the accomplishments of the previous year’s labour.

Last year’s awards

The Centre garnered 2,253 nominations for the awards last year. There were 183 under the Khelo India scheme and 847 under the Innovation scheme out of the total number.