Civil Services Day 2022: PM Modi urges civil servants to adopt ‘nation-first’ approach, reform systems and governance models

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising a “nation-first” approach to decision-making, said on Thursday that there can be no compromise on the country’s unity and integrity and that even decisions at the local level should be based on this criterion. In a speech to civil servants on the 15th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan here, he said that every decision should be judged on its ability to strengthen the country’s unity and integrity. “We should be committed to three goals,” Modi said of the country’s democratic structure.

“The first goal is to make a difference in the lives of ordinary people in the country; their lives should be easier, and they should be able to feel that ease.” “The common people should not have to struggle in their dealings with the government; benefits and services should be readily available to them,” he said.

Second, given India’s growing stature and changing profile, he believes that things must be done in a global context. “It will be very difficult to determine our priorities and focus area if we do not monitor global activities.” “With this perspective in mind, we must develop our schemes and governance models,” he added.

Third, Modi stated, “Wherever we are in the system, our primary responsibility is to maintain the country’s unity and integrity; there can be no compromise. Even local decisions should be based on this criterion.” Every decision should be evaluated based on its ability to strengthen the country’s unity and integrity, according to Modi, who added that a “nation-first (approach) should always inform our decisions.”

The prime minister also emphasised the importance of regularly updating systems and governance models, stating that “we cannot deal with the challenges of today with systems from the last century.”

Referring to ‘Amrit Kaal,’ the 25-year countdown to India’s centennial year of independence in 2047, Modi stated that it cannot be a “routine” or simply a means of celebrating or praising the journey from the 75th to the 100th year of independence. “India at 100 cannot be considered routine. This 25-year period should be viewed as a whole, and we should have a vision from the start. This celebration should serve as a watershed moment,” he stated.

Modi urged civil servants to be nurturing and supportive, citing examples of innovation in the start-up ecosystem and agriculture. He urged the officers to incorporate key governance reforms, such as cleanliness and the promotion of digital payments, into their personal lives.

Modi also presented the Prime Minister’s Awards for Public Administration Excellence. He presented 16 awards for five identified priority programmes, as well as for innovations in public administration and service delivery, among other things.

Civil Services Day is observed by the government on April 21. It is an opportunity for civil servants to renew their commitments to public service and work excellence, as well as to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens. It is to commemorate the day in 1947 when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India, addressed probationary administrative service officers at Metcalfe House in Delhi.