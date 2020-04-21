Civil Services Day 2020: Hiring on decline in India’s most desired jobs

The number of vacancies advertised by UPSC are on a decline (Representational image) The number of vacancies advertised by UPSC are on a decline (Representational image)

Civil Services Day 2020: Every year, April 21 is celebrated to pay tribute to civil servants of the nation. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his personal Twitter handle and greeted the civil servants and their families. He also appreciated their role in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Prime Minister wrote, “Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy.” He added, “On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasized on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate. Sharing my speech from Civil Services Day in 2018. ”

Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

While civil services remain one of the most-desired jobs for Indians, the number of vacancies has been on a decline. Since 2015, the number of posts advertised by the UPSC has gone down from 3,030 in 2015-16 to 2,352 in 2018-19.

For UPSC civil services 2020, 796 posts were advertised. The number of vacancies for CSE once again missed the 1000-mark this year. The prelims exam for UPSC CSE 2020 was to be held on May 31. While no delay has been reported so far, with most exams including JEE and NEET being postponed till June, the recruitment exam too can be deferred if the coronavirus situation does not abate.

While answering a question in Parliament last year, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had informed that nearly 7 lakh posts are vacant in the Central government. These will be filled by various government agencies including UPSC, SSC, RRB among other modes of recruitment.

India has reported over 18,000 cases of coronavirus so far. At least 590 people have lost their lives to the pandemic, across the nation. Globally, over 2.47 lakh have been infected by the virus.

