CISF recruitment 2019: Online application process begins January 21; 429 Head Constable vacancies

CISF recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Head Constable. There are 429 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website, cisf.gov.in.

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs (25,500 to 81,100) as per the seventh pay commission.

CISF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 429

Post wise vacancy details:

Direct Male: 328

Ditrect Female: 37

LDCE: 64

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The selected candidates need to possess a twelfth pass certificate.

Pay scale:

The candidates for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) will get a salary between Rs (25.500 to 81,100).

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 25 years as on February 20, 2019.

How to apply:

The online application process will begin from January 21. The application process will be closed on February 20, 2019 at the official website, cisf.gov.in.

