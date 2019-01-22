CISF recruitment 2019: Registration for 429 posts begins; check pay scale here

CISF recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced recruitment at the posts of head constable on its official website cisf.gov.in. The application process has already begun and interested candidates can apply up till 5 pm, February 20, 2019. The vacancies are open to both male and female candidates.

A total of 429 vacancies are on the offer. Candidates will be employed at a pay scale of level 4. They will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100. According to the official notification, 10 per cent of the vacancies is reserved for female candidates. If the same remains vacant the same will be filled by male candidates.

CISF recruitment 2019: Selection process

Candidates will have to pass three tests to be eligible for the medical screening. The first exam will be a Physical Standard Test (PST) followed by documentation. After the two, a computer-based written examination will be conducted. The exam will in MCQ-format and will be conducted in both Hindi and English. Selected candidates will appear for skill test (Typewriting test) exam after which a medical exam will be conducted and recruitment will be finalised based on merit.

CISF recruitment 2019: PST eligibility

CISF recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates must have cleared class 12 examination from a recognised board or university or equivalent.

Age limit: Candidates need to be at least 18 years of age and not more than 25 years old on February 20, 2019 (closing date for receipt of the application form)

CISF recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisfrectt.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on log-in/Register link

Step 3: Click on register and create a log-in id

Step 4: Log-in using the user-id and password and start filling the form

Step 5: Make payment

While filling the online application form, candidates must ensure to fill correct photo bearing identity card number in his application (i.e. Aadhaar number, driving license, voter ID card, identity card issued by university/college or income tax pan card number).

The same will have to be produced at the examination centre during each event. Biometric data of candidates will be generated during the first stage of recruitment and will be utilized during the recruitment process for verifying the identity of candidates, according to the official notification.

