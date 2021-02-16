CISF is hiring for 2000 constables, SI posts; only ex-army personnel can apply

The application process will be closed on March 15. Representational image/ file

CISF recruitment 2021: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification inviting ex-army personnel to apply for the posts of sub inspector (SI), assistant sub inspector (ASI), head constable (GD), constable (GD) on contractual basis. The candidates will be engaged on a contractual basis for a period of one year and may be renewed for 2 more years on the basis of satisfactory performance.

There are around 2000 vacancies for ex-army personnel, and the age limit of the candidates should be below 50 years.

CISF recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2000

Post wise vacancy details:

SI: 63

ASI: 187

HC/ GD: 424

Constable/ GD: 1326

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates will be hired on vacant posts on the basis of the last post in the Indian Army.

The candidates of the rank of subedar in Indian Army will be eligible for sub inspector (SI) posts, naib subedar for ASI posts.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be below 50 years at the time of publication of notification.

Pay scale: The candidates for the posts of sub inspector will get a salary of Rs 40,000 with allowances. For assistant sub inspector (ASI), the remuneration will be around Rs 35,000, Rs 30,000 for head constable posts, Rs 25,000 for constable posts.

The candidates need to mail the duly filled application process with self-attested copies of documents through mail. The subject of the mail should be in capital letter “application for engagement of ex-army personnel on contractual basis in CISF”. The last date to receive application is March 15, 2021.