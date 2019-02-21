CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: Online registration process extended, last date to apply

CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: The online registration process for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable recruitment has been extended. The candidates can now apply till February 25, 2019. There are 429 vacancies and the candidates can register themselves through the official websites, cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in.

“Keeping in view the large number of applications, the last date of filling online application for recruitment of the post of HC /Min -2019 is extended up to 25.02.2019 (5.00 PM).” No further extension will be entertain. The other terms and conditions of Notification remains unchanged,” read the official notification.

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs (25,500 to 81,100) as per the 7th pay commission. The applicant should read the eligibility criteria before applying for the CISF head constable recruitment. A candidate should have passed 10+2 (intermediate).

There will be three levels of recruitment before medical examination, namely, PST and documentation, OMR or CBT, written exam, skill or typing test.

CISF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 429

Direct Male: 328

Direct Female: 37

LDCE: 64

CISF Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register/Login button’.

Step 3: In case you are a new user, click on ‘Register’ tab and fill the registration details- candidate’s name, father’s name, candidate’s date of birth, candidate’s gender and the verification text.

Step 4: After completing step 3, click submit to proceed further. If the applicant is already registered, they do not need to register again.

Step 5: Enter ‘personal details’, basic details’ and ‘Contact Details’ as appeared on the scree.

Step 6: Enter all required field and then click on ‘submit’ button.

On successful completion of the registration process, the candidate will receive provisional registration ID and password on their registered e-mail ID and mobile number. They have to upload their photograph and signature.

