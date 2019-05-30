CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: Hall ticket to release on this date, how to download via websites

Toggle Menu
CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: The admit card is likely to be released on June 1. The candidates can download the admit card through the websites cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in

CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: The hall ticket for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable recruitment 2019 is likely to be released on June 1. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official websites cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in. The examination is likely to be conducted by the end of June. There will be three levels of recruitment before medical examination — PST and documentation, OMR or CBT, written exam, skill or typing test.

Earlier, the notification regarding the 429 vacancies was released. There are 328 vacancies in the male category, 37 in female and 64 in LDCE.

CISF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 429

Direct Male: 328

Direct Female: 37

LDCE: 64

CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official websites cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to 81,100 as per the 7th Pay Commission. The applicant should read the eligibility criteria before applying for the CISF head constable recruitment. A candidate should have passed 10+2 (intermediate).

