CISF driver, DCPO result declared for 447 posts, how to check

CISF driver, DCPO result: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of driver, DCPO at its official website, cisf.gov.in. The exam was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 17, 2019.

A total of 447 candidates have been selected for the next leg of recruitment. The selected candidates will now have to appear for medical examination. The exam was conducted in 2018.

CISF driver, DCPO result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisf.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Candidates for Medical Examination for the post of Constable/Dvr & DCPO – 2017’ under the notice board

Step 3: A PDF will open in a new window

Step 4: Check your roll number

The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to 81,100 as per the seventh pay commission.

