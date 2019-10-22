CISF constable recruitment: 10th pass can apply for 914 posts, salary Rs 69000

CISF constable recruitment 2019: The application process for the constable (tradesman) under the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is concluding today – October 22. A total of 914 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official websites, cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in.
To be eligible for the post, candidates will have to appear for the written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification and medical test. The written test was a multiple-choice based test in which candidates had to score 35 per cent marks (33 per cent for reserved category).
CISF constable recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: Candidates who have cleared class 10 and equivalent level of education can apply for the job.
Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 23 years; it is, however, relaxed for the reserved category candidates.
CISF constable recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, cisf.gov.in
Step 2: Click on recruitment at the right-hand panel on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the application link
Step 5: Click on new registration
Step 6: Fill form, upload documents
Step 7: Make payment
CISF constable recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.
CISF constable recruitment 2019: Salary
Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 plus allowances.