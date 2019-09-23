CISF constable recruitment 2019: Applications for 914 posts, 10th pass can apply

CISF constable recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) invited applications for the post of constable (tradesman). The notification is available at its official website, cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in. A total of 914 posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has started and will continue till October 22, however, the online applications have been discontinued. The reason behind the same is not yet clear.

Advertising

As per the official notice, to a written exam, physical efficiency test (PET), document verification and medical test were to be conducted for the recruitment. The written test was a multiple-choice based test in which candidates had to score 35 per cent marks (33 per cent for reserved category).

In video| What is India’s military strength?

CISF constable recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have cleared class 10 and equivalent level of education can apply for the job.

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 23 years; it is, however, relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

Advertising

CISF constable recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on recruitment at the right-hand panel on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the application link

Step 5: Click on new registration

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

CISF constable recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

CISF constable recruitment 2019: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 plus allowances.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.