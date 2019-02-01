CISF constable admit card released, check direct link

CISF Constable admit card: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the admit card for the recruitment to Constable/ Driver posts. The candidates can apply through the official websites, cisf.gov.in, cisfrectt.in.
The examinations will be conducted on February 17, 2019 at around 12 centres across the country. The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs (25,500 to 81,100) as per the seventh pay commission.
CISF Constable admit card released: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, cisf.gov.in
Step 2: Download ‘CISF constable’ admit card link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
CISF Constable recruitment 2019: Important instructions before entering exam centre
Things allowed inside the exam hall
The candidates shall wear light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons/ flower in summer
The candidates need to wear slippers, sandals, low heels and shoes in summer weather conditions
In winter, candidates can wear woolen clothes and jackets
Things not allowed inside the exam hall
The candidates cannot enter the examination centre with shoes and socks
The candidates cannot wear the extra clothes apart from those mentioned in the notification.