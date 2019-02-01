CISF constable admit card released, check direct link

CISF Constable admit card: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the admit card for the recruitment to Constable/ Driver posts. The candidates can apply through the official websites, cisf.gov.in, cisfrectt.in.

Advertising

The examinations will be conducted on February 17, 2019 at around 12 centres across the country. The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs (25,500 to 81,100) as per the seventh pay commission.

CISF Constable admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisf.gov.in

Step 2: Download ‘CISF constable’ admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

CISF Constable recruitment 2019: Important instructions before entering exam centre

Things allowed inside the exam hall

The candidates shall wear light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons/ flower in summer

The candidates need to wear slippers, sandals, low heels and shoes in summer weather conditions

In winter, candidates can wear woolen clothes and jackets

Things not allowed inside the exam hall

The candidates cannot enter the examination centre with shoes and socks

The candidates cannot wear the extra clothes apart from those mentioned in the notification.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.