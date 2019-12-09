CISF ASI LDCE recruitment 2019: Application process to close today, apply now

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and detailed medical examination. (Representational Image) The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and detailed medical examination. (Representational Image)

CISF ASI LDCE recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will close the application process for the Assistant Sub-Inspector posts recruitment exams today. The selection of the candidates will be done through Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE). Candidates must apply on the official website-cisf.gov.in. The total number of vacant posts are 1,314.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and detailed medical examination. Candidates can apply latest till December 9, 2019 on the official website. The written examination will be conducted on February 16, 2020.

CISF ASI LDCE recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates must not be more than 35 years of age. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Educational qualification: Candidates should be graduate from any recognised university.

CISF ASI LDCE recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of written examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and detailed medical examination. The written exam will consist of OMR based multiple choice question paper. The duration of the exam will be three and a half hours.

CISF ASI LDCE recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-cisf.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Recruitment’

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘Assistant sub-inspector LDCE’

Step 4: A PDF will open. Download the form at the end of the recruitment notice

Step 5: Fill the form and submit

