CISF admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern, salary

CISF admit card: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the written exam to be conducted to hire CISFhead constables posts. Candidates who had applied for the CISF recruitment 2019 can download their admit card from he official websites cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted by June end. A total of 429 vacancies including 64 in limited department competitive exam (LDCE) posts are available through this recruitment drive. The recruitment includes a written test, skill test, physical efficiency test and document verification. Those are finally selected will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to 81,100 as per month.

CISF admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the dates for personality test of interview for the post of UPSC CAPF have been released too. A total of 972 candidates have been shortlisted and the exams will begin from June 24 and will conclude on July 15, 2019. The interview round carries 150 marks.

