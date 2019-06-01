Toggle Menu
CISF admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern, salaryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/cisf-admit-card-released-check-how-to-download-exam-pattern-salary-cisf-gov-in-cisfrectt-in-5759850/

CISF admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern, salary

CISF admit card 2019: A total of 429 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The finally selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to 81,100 as per month.

CISF, cisf admit card, cisf hall ticket, cisf constable admit card, CISF head constable admit card, cisf.gov.in, cisfrectt.in, cisf recruitment, home ministry jobs, cisf recruitment, govt jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, govt jobs,
CISF admit card 2019: Download at cisfrectt.in.

CISF admit card: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the written exam to be conducted to hire CISFhead constables posts. Candidates who had applied for the CISF recruitment 2019 can download their admit card from he official websites cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted by June end. A total of 429 vacancies including 64 in limited department competitive exam (LDCE) posts are available through this recruitment drive. The recruitment includes a written test, skill test, physical efficiency test and document verification. Those are finally selected will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to 81,100 as per month.

Read| CISF head constable recruitment notification 2019

CISF admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the dates for personality test of interview for the post of UPSC CAPF have been released too. A total of 972 candidates have been shortlisted and the exams will begin from June 24 and will conclude on July 15, 2019. The interview round carries 150 marks.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UPSC CSE prelims 2019 on June 2: Important instructions released, check updates
2 SBI SO recruitment 2019: Apply for 19 posts; check eligibility, exam dates, admit card
3 CISF Head Constable recruitment 2019: Hall ticket to release on this date, how to download via websites