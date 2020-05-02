CIPET notification for 57 govt jobs , here’s how to apply

CIPET recruitment: Apply at cipet.gov.in (Representational image) CIPET recruitment: Apply at cipet.gov.in (Representational image)

CIPET notification: The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has invited applications for technical and non-technical positions. A total of 57 positions are on offer. Interested can apply at the official website cipet.gov.in.

Interested candidates will have to download the application form and send it to “The Director (Administration), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600032” by registered speed post to be delivered by May 29, as per the official notification. Candidates need to mention “advertisement No. with date” and “name of the post applied for” in bold letters on top of the envelope, as per the official notification.

CIPET notification: Vacancy details

Total – 57

Senior officer – 4

Officer – 6

Technical officer – 10

Assistant officer – 6

Assistant technical officer – 10

Administrative assistant grade III – 6

Technical assistant grade III – 15

CIPET notification: Eligibility

Age: For senior officer posts, the upper age is capped at 40 years. For officers and technical officer posts, the upper age is 35. For all other posts, the upper age is capped at 32 years. Further, relaxations will be given to reserved category candidates as per rules.

Education: For grade III level posts, candidates should have a diploma while for other posts a graduate degree is required, barring technical offer posts for which MTech level of education is required.

CIPET notification: Salary

The senior officer will get a salary at level 11 with basic pay of Rs 67,700. For officer and technical officer posts basic salary will be Rs 56,100. For the post of assistant officer, assistant technical officer the salary will be Rs 44,900. For grade III level posts the basic pay is Rs 21,700. All these are basic salaries and allowances will be extra.

