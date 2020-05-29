CIMFR recruitment 2020: Apply for 23 posts for technical assistant, check details

CIMFR recruitment 2020: Apply at cimfr.nic.in (Representational image) CIMFR recruitment 2020: Apply at cimfr.nic.in (Representational image)

CIMFR recruitment 2020: The Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) Dhanbad has invited applications for the post of a technical assistant. A total of 23 posts are on offer. The application process is on and interested and eligible candidates can apply till July 25 at the official website, cimfr.nic.in.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the application form and education qualification will have to appear for trade or skill test. The dates of the recruitment exam are not released yet.

CIMFR recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The upper age is capped at 28 years, however, a relaxation up to five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC will be applicable. Further, a five-year relaxation for permanent employees and relaxation as per government rules for PwD candidates will be applicable.

Education: Applicants should have a graduate degree or a three-year diploma course in the relevant field in order to be eligible to apply.

CIMFR recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

CIMFR recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 35,400 basic and the salary will be at the pay grade level 6. Further, candidates will be entitled to dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance (TA) among others.

About CIMFR

Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Dhanbad is a research institute an autonomous body under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India. Its vision is to be an Internationally acclaimed mining and fuel research organization and its mission is to develop and deliver sustainable cutting edge technologies for social upliftment and industrial advancement

