CIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1050 Management Trainee vacancies before July 22

Coal India Limited (CIL) is inviting applications for 1050 Management Trainee vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — coalindia.in — before July 22, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, CIL is hiring 1050 trainees, out of which 699 vacancies are for mining, 160 for civil, 124 for Electronics and Telecommunication, and 67 for System and EDP.

CIL Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — coalindia.in

Step 2: On the home page, under the latest news ticker, click on the link for the vacancy advertisement.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link for ‘online login portal of the application form’.

Step 4: A new page will display all important instructions, eligibility etc. Read instructions, accept all terms and click on ‘start’.

Step 5: After that, candidates have to fill personal details and contact information. Login Id and password will be sent through SMS and e-mail.

Step 6: Then, candidates will have to log out and re-log in to go to the Application Form. Then, fill up the eligibility details, personal and qualification details, upload relevant documents and submit fee online via SBI MOPS (if applicable) through Debits Cards/Credit Cards/Net Banking/Wallets.

Candidates should remember that once the application form is submitted, it can’t be edited and application fees cannot be refunded under any circumstance.

Eligibility

For Mining vacancies, candidates should have a minimum qualification of BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks. Electronics and Telecommunication , and Civil have the same eligibility criteria for educational qualification. For System and EDP candidates, they should have achieved 60 per cent marks in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA.

Candidates who have completed their degree of minimum qualification or appeared / appearing in final year / semester / trimester and will pass out in the academic year 2021-2022 are also eligible to apply, but the minimum criteria will remain the same. “However, candidates who have appeared or are appearing in final year / semester/ trimester in the academic year 2021-2022, shall submit final pass results of minimum required qualification by 31.08.2022 failing which their candidature will be rejected for the applied post / discipline without any further communication,” the official notice stated.

GATE 2022 score will also play an important role in the selection process. Eligible candidates must have appeared and qualified GATE 2022. “Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline wise in the ratio of 1:3 for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks,” the official notice read.

The upper age limit for for General (UR) and EWS category candidates is 30 years as on May 31. Relaxations are available for other category candidates.