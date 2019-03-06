Chidambaram attacks govt on unemployment, calls it ‘man-made catastrophe’

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday attacked the government citing unemployment data released by a think tank and said no parent, unemployed youth or student will forgive the BJP government for leaving the country “with 7.2 per cent unemployment rate”.

Advertising

He was referring to data compiled by a Mumbai-based CMIE that reportedly claimed that the unemployment rate in India rose to 7.2 per cent in February 2019.

According to CMIE’s survey, unemployment rate has touched 7.2 per cent. What has the PM and his government got to say about this? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 6, 2019

The former finance minister said this is the highest rate in several decades and termed it as a “man-made catastrophe”.

“No parent, no unemployed youth, no first-time voter and no student will forgive the BJP government for leaving the country with a 7.2% unemployment rate – the highest in several decades,” he said on Twitter.

Labour participation rate is falling AND the unemployment rate is rising. The situation is a man-made catastrophe of the BJP government. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 6, 2019

In a series of tweets, he said, “It is time to drag the government to the real world of jobs and the plight of youth. According to CMIE’s survey, the unemployment rate has touched 7.2 per cent. What has the PM and his government got to say about this.”

“Labour participation rate is falling and the unemployment rate is rising. The situation is a man-made catastrophe of the BJP government,” Chidambaram also alleged.