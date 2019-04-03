Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher jobs: 14,428 vacancies, check eligibility, exam date

Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher recruitment: The Chhatisgarh Professional Examination (CGPEB) has invited applications for the post of lecturer and assistant lecturer on its official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. A total of 14,428 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

The application process is divided into sub-parts. The online application for the first session will be released on April 16 and conclude on May 12, 2019. The application process will begin with the recruitment at the post of lecturer (E&T cadre) – April 16 to May 12, 2019. The applications for the post of the assistant teacher (E and T) – April 26 to June 16, assistant teacher (art and Science), as per schedule will make application form available from May 7 to June 9 and the process for assistant teacher (Science, E and T cadre) will be completed from May 14, 2019 to June 16, 2019.

Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 14,428

Assistant Teacher – 5,506

Teacher – 5,745

Lecturer – 3,177

Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age. The upper limit is capped at 35 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

Education: For the post of assistant teacher, candidates must have at least 50 per cent marks in a two-year diploma in teaching. For the post of teacher, candidates must have a B.Ed degree with 50 per cent marks. Candidates need to check official notification for detailed education qualification.

Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher recruitment: How to apply

The application process is yet to begin. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in from April 16 onwards.

