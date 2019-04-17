Chhattisgarh Vyapam lecturer, teacher recruitment 2019: Application form released for 14428 vacancies, how to apply

Chhattisgarh Vyapam lecturer, teacher recruitment 2019: The application form for 14,428 posts of lecturer and assistant lecturer has been released on the official website of Chhattisgarh Professional Examination (CGPEB) — cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply till May 12. The recruitment will be done in a phased manner. The forms available currently are for the post of lecturer (E&T cadre). Online forms for the post of the assistant teacher (E and T) will be released on April 26, 2019.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 2019 (Sunday) in two shifts — morning shift will begin at 9 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm. In the morning shift exam will be conducted for E and T grade for mathematics, geography, chemistry, zoology and botany. In the afternoon, the exam will be held for English.

Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 14,428

Assistant Teacher – 5,506

Teacher – 5,745

Lecturer – 3,177

Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age. The upper limit is capped at 35 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

Education: For the post of assistant teacher, candidates must have at least 50 per cent marks in a two-year diploma in teaching. For the post of teacher, candidates must have a B.Ed degree with 50 per cent marks. Candidates need to check official notification for detailed educational qualification.

Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link SELE 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘online application form SELE 19’

Step 4: Fill details and register

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher recruitment: Fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 350, for those belonging to OBC category the same is Rs 250 for those belonging to SC and ST category the fee is Rs 200.

