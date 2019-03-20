Chhattisgarh Secretariat assistant grade III recruitment: Apply for 48 posts, salary up to Rs 62,000

Chhattisgarh Secretariat assistant grade III recruitment: The Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha has invited applications for the post of assistant at grade III level. The application process has started on the official website, cgvidhansabha.gov.in. The application process will close on March 31 (Sunday), 2019.

A total of 48 posts are vacant and to be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants must be a resident if Chhattisgarh to apply for these jobs.

Chhattisgarh Secretariat assistant grade III recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should have cleared class 12 or equivalent and a one-year diploma in data entry or programming or ITI diploma. Candidates must know both Hindi and English typing with ideal speed of 5000 keys in an hour.

Age limit: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age and the upper age limit is 40 years which will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

Chhattisgarh Secretariat assistant grade III recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgvidhansabha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘online application form’ next to ‘assistant grade III recruitment’

Step 3: For those applying first time, click on ‘register’, else log-in directly

Step 4: Register using basic details

Step 5: Log-in using registered mobile number, password

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

Chhattisgarh Secretariat assistant grade III recruitment: Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 350, those from SC, ST category will have to pay Rs 200 and for OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 250.

Chhattisgarh Secretariat assistant grade III recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be recruited at a pay scale of Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000

