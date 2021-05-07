Chhattisgarh CGPSC State Service Mains exam 2020 to be rescheduled 

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has decided to postpone the State Service Mains exam 2020 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The commission released a notification on Thursday on its official website regarding the postponement. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2021 in the state.

Along with the postponement of the exam, the commission has also extended the registration date till May 20, 2021. Earlier, the application deadline was May 8. The correction window for the application process will open from May 21 to May 27, 2021. The fresh dates of the exam will be announced by the CGPSC soon.

The candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognised university to be eligible to apply. The age limit is 28 years but there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test (prelims, mains) and interview.

Recently, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the postponement of the Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) prelims exam 2021. The exam has been deferred until further notice and the commission will announce the fresh dates soon.