Chhattisgarh CGPSC result 2018 declared, Anita Soni is the topper

Chhattisgarh CGPSC result 2018: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final results for the prelims exam for the state service (prelims) exam 2019 on January 21. Anita Soni from Raipur has secured the rank 1. The CGPSC result is available on its official website, psc.cg.gov.in. As many as 814 aspirants have qualified the exam that was held to fill 273 posts.

CGPSC conducted the written exam on July on 23, 24, 25 and 26 while the interview round was held between December 30 and January 21.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘State Service exam merit list’

Step 3: A pdf file open that has the name of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference

Over one lakh aspirants had appeared for the Chhattisgarh CGPSC exam. The second position has been secured by Shrikant Koram.

