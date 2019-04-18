Chhattisgarh CGPSC Pre Result 2019: Declared at psc.cg.gov.in, 4,128 qualify

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Pre Result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the results for the prelims exam for the state service (prelims) exam 2018 on its official website, psc.cg.gov.in. This year, a total of 4,128 candidates qualified for appearing in Mains examinations.

The preliminary written exam was conducted on February 17, 2019 (Sunday).

Advertising

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Prelims results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CGPSC prelims 2018 results’

Step 3: A pdf with name of the candidates will appear

Advertising

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

CGPSC Mains exam pattern

The mains examination will be subjective type. There will be two compulsory papers of two hours duration. Both the question papers will contain optional questions

• First question paper: General Studies (question 100, marks 200, duration – two hours), for each wrong answer 1/3 marks of the correct answer will be deducted. ‘

• Second question paper: Aptitude Test (Question 100, Marks 200, duration – two hours) for each incorrect answer 1/3 marks will be deducted.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.