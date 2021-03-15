Chhattisgarh CGPSC prelims exam 2020 result released, here’s how to check

CGPSC prelims result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) today released the results for the state service (prelims) exam 2020 on its official website, psc.cg.gov.in. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the results through the official website.

A total of 175 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The exam was conducted on February 14.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Prelims results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CGPSC prelims 2020 results’

Step 3: A pdf with name of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates qualified will now appear for the main exam which is a subjective type. There will be two compulsory papers of two hours duration, and will contain optional questions.

First paper: General Studies (question 100, marks 200, duration – two hours), for each wrong answer 1/3 marks of the correct answer will be deducted. ‘

Second paper: Aptitude Test (question- 100, marks- 200, duration – two hours) for each incorrect answer 1/3 marks will be deducted.