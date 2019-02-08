Chhattisgarh CGPSC Prelims admit card released, exam on February 17

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Prelims admit card: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for the prelims exam for the state service (Prelims) exam 2018 on its official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

The preliminary written exam will be conducted on February 17, 2019 (Sunday). The general studies exam will be conducted in morning shift 10 am to noon and the aptitude test will be conducted in the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in 16 districts of the state, according to official notification.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CGPSC prelims 2018 admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number, date of birth

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and print admit card. According to the official release, the preferred format for downloading is a coloured A4 size print out. Since candidates will not receive admit card or hall tickets by posts they need to download admit card, take print out and bring it along with them to the examination hall. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without an admit card.

