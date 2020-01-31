Chhattisgarh CGPSC Prelims admit card released: How to download, exam pattern

CGPSC admit card: Download from psc.cg.gov.in (Representational image) CGPSC admit card: Download from psc.cg.gov.in (Representational image)

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Prelims admit card: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the state services preliminary exam at its official website, psc.cg.gov.in. The preliminary exam will be held on February 9.

Those who clear the prelims will be called for CGPSC main exam to be held on June 17 to 29 followed by the interview. A total of 199 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Prelims admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here to download/print admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘log-in’ at the extreem left

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear in dashboard, download

The CGPSC state services prelims exam will consist of two papers. Both papers will be objective-type in nature. The duration of each exam will be two hours. The first question paper will consist of general studies and the second paper will consist of aptitude test, as per the official notice.

