Chhattisgarh CGPSC forest services notification 2020 released, application forms from June 16

GPSC forest services notification 2020 released (Representational image) GPSC forest services notification 2020 released (Representational image)

CGPSC forest services notification 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur has advertised for the Forest Service (combined) recruitment exam 2020. The online process for the jobs will begin from June 16 at noon and will remain active till July 15, 11:59 pm. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, psc.cg.gov.in. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on September 20.

A total of 178 jobs are advertised under this. Candidates will be hired as a forest ranger, assistant forest conservation officer. To be eligible for the job candidates will have to clear the written exam as well as physical tests, as per the official notification. To clear the written exam, candidates need to score 33 per cent marks and for reserved category candidates, the same is 23 per cent in the physical exam candidates need to have at least 75 marks.

Read | Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs offers internship for fresh graduates

CGPSC forest services notification 2020: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have cleared at least higher secondary level education in at least one of the three subjects — life sciences, physics, chemistry. Candidates should also have an undergraduate level degree from a recognised institute environmental science, agriculture, zoology, bottony, mathematics, geology, and related topics.

Age: Applicants should be at least 21 year old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 30 years, however, relaxations to reserve category candidates as per govt rules will be allowed in the upper limit. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Read | UPSC Civil Services Exam prelims in October, check revised recruitment calendar 2020 here

CGPSC forest services notification 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 400, for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 300.

CGPSC forest services notification 2020: Selection process

The aspirants will have to appear for the first exam based on which they will be shortlisted on for the second written exam. The merit list will be created on the basis of the second exam and document verification and the vacancies will be distributed based on merit. The tier-I exam will have 150 questions to be solved in 2 hours 30 minutes and for 300 marks. It will be on the basis of Hindi, English, and Chhattisgarh (language section), general knowledge, and intelligence section.

While the tier-II test too will have 150 questions for 300 marks to be solved in 2 hours 30 minutes, it will have sub-topics of science, environment, agriculture, and technology.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd