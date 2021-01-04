Chhattisgarh CGPSC engineering services admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

Chhattisgarh CGPSC state engineering services 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the engineering services exam. The admit card is available to download at the official website- psc.cg.gov.in. The exam dates will be notified soon.

The exam will be divided into two papers. It would be for the duration of two hours 30 minutes and carry 300 marks each. A total of 150 questions will be asked in each test. Paper-I is based on general studies, whereas paper-II is related to engineering subjects (civil, mechanical, and electrical). Paper-I and paper-II have 150 questions of 300 marks each and candidates get two hours and 30 minutes for each paper.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC engineering services admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here to download/print admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘log-in’ at the extreme left

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 89 vacancies. Candidates will be selected based on a merit list created on marks obtained in the written exam followed by document verification. Those who clear the exams will be hired at the post of assistant engineer. The tenure of job is going to be for two years, as per the official notification.

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 5,400 per month.