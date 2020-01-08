Chhattisgarh CGPSC engineering services 2020: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

Chhattisgarh CGPSC engineering services notification: Apply at psc.cg.gov.in. (Representational image) Chhattisgarh CGPSC engineering services notification: Apply at psc.cg.gov.in. (Representational image)

Chhattisgarh CGPSC engineering services 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) released the notification for the CGPSC Engineering Service 2020. The application process will begin from February 10 and will conclude on March 10, 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 89 posts are advertised through this notification. Candidates will be selected based on a merit list created on marks obtained in the written exam followed by document verification. Both exams will be of 2 hours 30 minutes and carry 300 marks each. A total of 150 questions will be asked in each test.

Those who clear the exams will be hired at a post of assistant engineer. The tenure of job is going to be for two years, as per the official notification.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC engineering services 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 21 years old and the upper age limit is capped at 30 years. The upper age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category will get a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit. For those belonging to OBC category the same is three years.

Education: Candidates should have at least a graduate-level degree in engineering.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC engineering services 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. For reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 300. Additionally, if candidates have to make any changes in the application form, they will have to pay Rs 15 per correction.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC engineering services 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidate will get a salary in the range of Rs 15600 to Rs 39100 with additional grade pay of Rs 5400.

