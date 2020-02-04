Chhattisgarh CGPSC civil judge notification: Check exam pattern, application form, eligibility, other details

CGPSC civil judge recruitment: Apply at psc.cg.gov.in (Representational image) CGPSC civil judge recruitment: Apply at psc.cg.gov.in (Representational image)

Chhattisgarh CGPSC civil judge recruitment: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the applications form for the post of a civil judge at its official website psc.cg.gov.in. The application process will begin from March 4 and conclude on April 2, 2020. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 from 10 am to noon.

A total of 32 posts have been scheduled by the commission. To be selected for these posts candidates will have to clear preliminary exam followed by main and interview round. Prelims is qualifying in nature and final selection will be on the basis of interview and main. Interview consists of 15 marks. The date of the exam is not yet released.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC civil judge recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 35 years. For reserved category candidates the upper limit is relaxed as per rules.

Education: Applicants should have a graduate level of degree from a recognized educational institute.

Chhattisgarh CGPSC civil judge recruitment: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get salary in the range if Rs 27,700 – Rs 44,770.

