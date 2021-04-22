Chhattisgarh CGPET 2021 application form release date postponed

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB), also known as Chhattisgarh Vyapam, today decided to postpone the release of the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CGPET) 2021 exam forms. The application forms were scheduled to be released on April 22.

The CPEB will be conducting CG PET 2021 for BTech admissions into the participating institutes. Registrations for CG PET 2021 will be open later and the candidates will have to submit the application form before the final date to participate in the admission process.

The CG PET 2021 will be conducted as a pen and paper-based test in over 28 cities. The admit card of CG PET 2021 will be released only for the registered candidates in online mode. It is a state-level examination which is organised once a year.

Through the examination, candidates will get admission into diary technology, agricultural engineering, and other engineering branches. Qualified candidates will get admission to various government & private colleges/ institutions located in the Chhattisgarh state.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today decided to cancel examinations for class 10 amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country. The class 12 board exams have been postponed and will be conducted at a later point in time when the situation is conducive.