Chhattisgarh CGPEB teacher answer key released, how to check

CGPEB teacher answer key 2019: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the answer key for the recruitment examinations for the post of teacher. The answer key is available at the website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can downlooad the answer key through the website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CGPEB teacher answer key released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examinations was conducted in July and August for 14,428 vacancies in the posts of Assistant Teacher, Teacher and Lecturer.

Chhattisgarh Vyapam teacher, assistant teacher recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age. The upper limit is capped at 35 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

Education: For the post of assistant teacher, candidates must have at least 50 per cent marks in a two-year diploma in teaching. For the post of teacher, candidates must have a B.Ed degree with 50 per cent marks. Candidates need to check official notification for detailed educational qualification.

