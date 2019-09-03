Chhattisgarh CG SET admit card 2019 released: How to download, exam pattern, passing marks

Chhattisgarh CG SET admit card 2019: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur released the admit card for the state State Eligibility Test (SET). Candidates can download their CGSET admit card from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 24, in two shifts morning (9:30 am to 12:15 pm) and afternoon (2 pm to 4:45 pm). It would be conducted across 27 districts of the state, according to an official statement.

Chhattisgarh CG SET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download admit card for STET’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to secure at least 60 per cent marks in the recruitment exam to be qualified. For the reserved category candidates, the minimum requirement is 50 per cent. After qualifying the exam, the marks secured will be eligible until seven years, based on which candidates can apply for the teaching job in state-run schools.

