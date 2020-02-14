Chhattisgarh CGTET 2020 application process begins; check exam pattern, syllabus, details

Chhattigarh CGTET 2020 will be held on March 22, 2020 Chhattigarh CGTET 2020 will be held on March 22, 2020

Chhattisgarh CGTET 2020: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG VYAPAM), Raipur has invited online applications for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The application process has started today – February 14 and will conclude on March 1, 2020, 11:59 pm.

The exam will be held in two sessions on March 22 across 28 district headquarters. The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm. The afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 4:45 pm.

Mock test for CG TET 2020

The primary level exam is for teachers for class 1 to 5, upper primary for teaching in class 6 to 8. Candidates can opt to appear for both the eligibility exams. Candidates will have to apply for one subject combination for upper primary – science and maths or social studies/social science, according to official notification.

The exam will be conducted in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format. Every candidate will have two-and-a-half hours to attempt 150 questions. Every correct answer will secure one mark. No negative marking is applicable in the exam. The question paper will be conducted in Hindi and English. The first exam will be for primary and second for upper primary teachers recruitment exam.

Chhattigarh CGTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website,vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online applications’

Step 3: Click on the online link

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Chhattigarh CGTET 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay Rs 350 for one and Rs 600 for both exams. For OBC the fee will be Rs 250 and Rs 400 respectively and for SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee will be Rs 200 and Rs 300 respectively.

The candidates can apply through the website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be conducted on March 22, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd