Toggle Menu
Check the list of top internships: Freshers can apply too, applications closing soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/check-the-list-of-top-internships-of-may-freshers-can-apply-too-applications-closing-soon-5734710/

Check the list of top internships: Freshers can apply too, applications closing soon

There are openings in Java Development, Human Resources (HR) and social media marketing internships in Bangalore. Bonus: they are all paid. If you are looking to get handsome pocket money as well as work experience, here is your chance.

internships, internship openings, internships in bangalore, bangalore internships, social media marketing, human resources, java development, job news, indian express news
Students who do not have prior work experience can apply too. (Representational image)

Internships can be a great learning experience. But the most difficult part is often the first step, that is, finding an internship of your choice. Here is a list of top internships for to apply for in this month. Students who posse the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given link and apply for the same.

There are openings in software development, human resources (HR) and social media marketing internships in Bangalore and they are all paid. Check out the one suitable for you depending upon the eligibility criteria.

Human Resources (HR) at OYO Rooms
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month
Linkhttp://bit.ly/IE-37
Application deadline – May 29, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Java Development at Azim Premji Foundation

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month
Linkhttp://bit.ly/IE-38
Application deadline – May 28, 2019
Who can apply – Those who have an understanding of Java, PHP and HTML

Business Development (Sales) at Delhivery – NVD

Advertising

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 6,000 /Month
Linkhttp://bit.ly/IE-39
Application deadline – May 29, 2019
Who can apply – Candidates should have a working knowledge of MS-Office and MS-Excel

Creative Design at Titan Company

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month
Linkhttp://bit.ly/IE-41
Application deadline – May 28, 2019
Who can apply – Applicant should know how to work at HTML, JavaScript, jQuery and CorelDRAW

Social Media Marketing at Engage Digital Partners

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 8,000-10,000 /Month
Linkhttp://bit.ly/IE-42
Application deadline – May 30, 2019
Who can apply – Applicant should be proficient with English – both written and spoken

In order to apply, interested candidates need to copy the given link under the respective internship, read the given instructions carefully and click on ‘apply now button’. One will have to mention basic personal details, fill the form and submit it.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SSC CISF, GD constable result dates released: Check updates
2 RRB JE Admit Card 2019 CBT 1 released: Check how to download, exam date, pattern, mock test link
3 APPSC group 1 admit card 2019 for screening test released: Check how to download, exam pattern