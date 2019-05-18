Check the list of top internships: Freshers can apply too, applications closing soon

Internships can be a great learning experience. But the most difficult part is often the first step, that is, finding an internship of your choice. Here is a list of top internships for to apply for in this month. Students who posse the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given link and apply for the same.

There are openings in software development, human resources (HR) and social media marketing internships in Bangalore and they are all paid. Check out the one suitable for you depending upon the eligibility criteria.

Human Resources (HR) at OYO Rooms

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-37

Application deadline – May 29, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Java Development at Azim Premji Foundation

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-38

Application deadline – May 28, 2019

Who can apply – Those who have an understanding of Java, PHP and HTML

Business Development (Sales) at Delhivery – NVD

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 6,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-39

Application deadline – May 29, 2019

Who can apply – Candidates should have a working knowledge of MS-Office and MS-Excel

Creative Design at Titan Company

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-41

Application deadline – May 28, 2019

Who can apply – Applicant should know how to work at HTML, JavaScript, jQuery and CorelDRAW

Social Media Marketing at Engage Digital Partners

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 8,000-10,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-42

Application deadline – May 30, 2019

Who can apply – Applicant should be proficient with English – both written and spoken

In order to apply, interested candidates need to copy the given link under the respective internship, read the given instructions carefully and click on ‘apply now button’. One will have to mention basic personal details, fill the form and submit it.