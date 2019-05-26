Toggle Menu
List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 13,000 per monthhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/check-the-list-of-top-internships-freshers-can-apply-too-applications-closing-soon-5749233/

List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 13,000 per month

There are openings in retail advisory, brand marketing, content writing, business development and graphic designing internships in Bangalore and they are all paid.

internships, internship opportunities, internships in bangalore, bangalore internships, jobs, employment, naukri, marketing internship, marketing, brand marketing, retail advisory, graphic designing, content writting, nielsen, spoyl, adobe photoshop, employment news, indian express news
Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same. (Representational Image)

Internships offer the best source of learning for freshers who aim to excel in their careers, or for college students who want to see how professional work environments function. But the most difficult part is finding an internship of your choice. Here is a list of top internships to apply for in this month. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

There are openings in retail advisory, brand marketing, content writing, business development and graphic designing internships in Bangalore and they are all paid. Check out the one suitable for you depending upon the eligibility criteria.

Retail Advisory at Nielsen India

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 8,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-43
Application deadline – June 3, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-PowerPoint and MS-Excel

Brand Marketing &amp; Strategy at Future Generali

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 2,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-44
Application deadline – June 3, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office, MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel and English
Proficiency (Spoken)

Content Writing at Macmillan Education India

Advertising

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 8,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-45
Application deadline – May 31, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken and Written)

Business Development (Sales) at Delhivery – NVD

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 13,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-46
Application deadline – June 5, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Excel

Graphic Design at Spoyl

Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-47
Application deadline – June 4, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Creative Suite, Adobe
Indesign and Adobe After Effects

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SSC MTS recruitment 2019 applications closing soon: Check exam pattern, how to apply, salary
2 TISS recruitment 2019: Applications open for 39 faculty posts; check eligibility, steps to apply
3 RRB JE recruitment 2019 exam rescheduled due to technical glitch in Bhubaneswar