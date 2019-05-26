List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 13,000 per month

Internships offer the best source of learning for freshers who aim to excel in their careers, or for college students who want to see how professional work environments function. But the most difficult part is finding an internship of your choice. Here is a list of top internships to apply for in this month. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

There are openings in retail advisory, brand marketing, content writing, business development and graphic designing internships in Bangalore and they are all paid. Check out the one suitable for you depending upon the eligibility criteria.

Retail Advisory at Nielsen India

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 8,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-43

Application deadline – June 3, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-PowerPoint and MS-Excel

Brand Marketing & Strategy at Future Generali

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 2,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-44

Application deadline – June 3, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office, MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel and English

Proficiency (Spoken)

Content Writing at Macmillan Education India

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 8,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-45

Application deadline – May 31, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken and Written)

Business Development (Sales) at Delhivery – NVD

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 13,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-46

Application deadline – June 5, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Excel

Graphic Design at Spoyl

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-47

Application deadline – June 4, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Creative Suite, Adobe

Indesign and Adobe After Effects

