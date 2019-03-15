Chhattisgarh CG Vyapam 2019 exam timetable released

CG Vyapam 2019: The Vyavsayik Shiksha Mandal (Vyapam), Chhattisgarh has released the schedule for the exams to be conducted in 2019 on its official website — cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Candidates can check the exam date, application open and the closing date for 11 exams.

Advertising

The CG Vyapam exams will begin from May 2 with PET for engineering, dairy technology and agriculture technology and the last exam denoted by the Mandal is for the post of pre-post basic (nursing) to be conducted on June 23 and online applications for which will begin on April 9, 2019.

The mandal will open a total of five online application processes this month and six in April, 2019.

Chhattisgarh Vyappam 2019: Exam schedule

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.