Chattisgarh State Services CGPSC notification released, apply online for preliminary exam from December 6

Chattisgarh State Services recruitment 2019: The selection of the Chattisgarh State Services exam will be done on the basis of Preliminary, Main exam and Interview. (Representational Image) The selection of the Chattisgarh State Services exam will be done on the basis of Preliminary, Main exam and Interview. (Representational Image)

Chattisgarh State Services recruitment 2019: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released an official notification for the recruitment of state service exam 2019. Interested candidates must apply for the preliminary exam on the website – http://www.psc.cg.gov.in from December 6 and will be able to do so till January 4, 2020. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application form from January 7 to January 13, 2020.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the preliminary, main exam and the interview round. The preliminary test will be conducted on February 9 and the main will be conducted on June 17, 18, 19 and 20. The total number of vacant posts are 199.

Chattisgarh State Services recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Academic qualification: Candidate must be graduate in any subject from a recognised university of India.

Age limit: Candidate must be in the age limit of 21 to 30 years. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Chattisgarh State Services recruitment 2019: Application fee

General/OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee. SC/ST category candidates will have to shell out Rs 300 as application fee.

Chattisgarh State Services recruitment 2019: Examination scheme

The preliminary exam will consist of objective type 2 compulsory papers of 2 hours duration each. The first question paper will consist of General Studies and the second paper will consist of aptitude test.

Chattisgarh State Services recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates must apply online on the official website-http://www.psc.cg.gov.in for Preliminary examination from December 6, 2019 to January 4, 2020.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd