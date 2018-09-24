Chattisgarh High Court recruitment 2018: Apply for 61 stenographer posts, salary upto Rs 1,20,400

Chattisgarh High Court recruitment 2018: The interested candidates can apply through the official website, highcourt.cg.gov.in, on or before October 12, 2018. (Image source: highcourt.cg.gov.in) Chattisgarh High Court recruitment 2018: The interested candidates can apply through the official website, highcourt.cg.gov.in, on or before October 12, 2018. (Image source: highcourt.cg.gov.in)

Chattisgarh High Court recruitment 2018: Chattisgarh High Court has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Stenographer. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, highcourt.cg.gov.in, on or before October 12, 2018. There are 61 vacant posts, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 38,100 to Rs 1,20,400. The candidates’ upper age should not exceed 30 years as on November 1, 2018.

Chattisgarh High Court recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 61

Post wise vacancy details:

Stenographer: 60

Stenographer (Bilingual): 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years as on November 1, 2018. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get remuneration between Rs 38,100 and Rs 1,20,400.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and shorthand speed test.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, highcourt.cg.gov.in on or before October 12, 2018.

Chattisgarh High Court recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: September 20, 2018.

Last date to apply online: October 12, 2018.

