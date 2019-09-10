Interested in space research? Check out these 10 most aspiring job profiles

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s latest moon-mission Chandrayaan-2 has inspired many to find a career in space science and related fields. If you are among those who wish to look for a gateway to enter the field, here is a list of most lucrative careers you can opt for:

Civil engineer: If designing with materials is your forte and you possess the ability to analyse drawings and maps to ensure design practicality then this role is for you. The average annual salary of a civil engineer is Rs 2.20 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Technical assistant: The role entails the aptitude and skill to work and troubleshoot at a component level. If you possess experience with imaging applications, this role is for you. The average annual salary of a technical assistant is Rs 2.36 lakh and goes up to a salary of Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Technician: If you are adept in resolving issues related to internal and cloud-based infrastructure as well as keep abreast with new and innovative solutions for emerging technical challenges, this job is for you. The average annual salary of a technician ranges from Rs 2,00,784 to Rs 5.88 lakh per annum.

Draughtsman/ Drafter: The ability to interface with engineering project teams in order to coordinate design development from concept support to final design proves to be a task for a drafter. The average annual salary of a drafter is Rs 1,99,752 and goes up to Rs 5.52 lakh per annum.

Mechanical engineer: Knowledge in drawing analysis, units of measurements and basic mechanical concepts is all you need to take on this role. If the same interests you, then the role of a mechanical engineer fits you. The average annual salary of a mechanical engineer is Rs 1,91,184 to an upward of Rs 5,04,000.

Electronics engineer: If you possess experience in the maintenance and troubleshooting of electronic circuits, then you can opt for this career. The average annual salary of an electronics engineer is Rs 1,95,264 and goes up to Rs 5.16 lakh.

Machinist: For those skilled in the operation of grinding machines and the execution of printing processes aligned with production, this is a promising role for you. The average annual salary ranges from Rs 1,72,596 to an upward of Rs 4.44 lakh per annum.

Fitter: If you have a knack for studying blueprints and cracking plans as well as the ability to construct and assemble parts of a machine, here’s a role for you. The average annual salary of a fitter is Rs 1,53,348 and goes up to a salary of Rs 4.08 lakh per annum.

— Inputs by job search site Indeed