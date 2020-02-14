Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer result 2019 declared; check cut-off, next round details

Chandigarh administration clerk steno result out. Representational Image/ file Chandigarh administration clerk steno result out. Representational Image/ file

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer result 2019: The Department of Personnel under the Chandigarh Administration has released the result for the recruitment exam held on December 22, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check cut-off and next round details at the official website, chdrectt2019.in.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for computer typing test or stenography test. The dates of conducting the test is yet to be announced. A total of 477 vacancies were advertised under this notification. In the typing test, candidates with errors above 8 per cent will be disqualified.

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer result 2019: Exam pattern

For post of clerk, candidates will have to type at a speed of 35 words per minute in English typewriting on computer. For post of stenographer, candidates will have to type at a speed of 80 words per minute in English and a speed of 20 words per minute in transcripting the same on computer. For steno posts, candidates who commit more than 8 per cent mistakes will be disqualified.

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer result 2019: Cut-off

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer result 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will also have to serve a probation period of three years first during which they will be paid a fixed amount. The salary will be in the range of Rs 10,300 to Rs 34,800 and additional grade pay of Rs 3200.

