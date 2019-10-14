Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer recruitment 2019: Apply for 477 posts, salary up to Rs 38000

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer recruitment 2019: The Chandigarh administration’s department of Personnel has invited applications for the post of clerk and stenographer. The application process is open and the last date to apply is October 21, however, fee will be accepted till October 25. Candidates can apply at the official website, chdrectt2019.in. A total of 477 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

To be eligible for the post, candidates will have to appear for a typing test. Candidates with errors above 8 per cent will be disqualified, as per the official notice. Candidates will have to serve a probation period of three years during which they will get the minimum pay of the pay band they are hired at; additional travel allowance will also be given during this period after which other allowances will also be added.

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 477

Clerk – 420

Stenographer – 57

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age is capped at 37 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019. Those belonging to reserved category will get relaxation in upper age limit.

Education: For the post of a clerk, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and proficiency in computer operations with typing speed of 35 words per minute. For the post of Stenographer, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree with typing speed of 80 words per minute in English and 20 words a minute speed in transcription.

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, chdrectt2019.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application form’

Step 3: Fill details, click next, verify

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make a payment, submit

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000; for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 500.

Chandigarh Administration clerk, stenographer recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 10300 to Rs 34800 and additional grade pay of Rs 3200.

