CGTET 2022 exam on January 9; check last minute preparation tips

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) will conduct the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test or CGTET 2022 on January 9, 2022. The Board has already released the CGTET admit card 2022 on the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can now download the admit cards from the official website.

However, with the remaining time left for the examination, candidates should expedite their CGTET preparation 2021. Here are some last-minute preparation tips that can come in handy during the final stages of preparation and revision.

— The foremost requirement is to be thorough with the CGTET syllabus 2022 for one last time. It is pointless to study or read anything that is not included in the syllabus.

— For the language portions, candidates are advised to go through unseen passages and also try to understand the subject matter and the main arguments in them. A regular reading habit, in this case, is beneficial.

— Candidates should go through the Mathematics book by NCERT, at least once. This will help them to get acquainted with the topics that are necessary for the exam. Importantly, one should solve all the CGTET previous year question papers to familiarize with the question type and language.

— Having a general idea about the environment including the solar system, natural resources, habitats, etc. is necessary for CGTET 2022 exam. However, one can also watch the online videos that are available and also read the newspaper to be up-to-date with environmental affairs.

— Coming to Science, the question paper holds at least 40 per cent weightage in Paper II of the exam. Hence, candidates should go through the NCERT books and revise the necessary portions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Some important chapters can include energy, the structure of atoms, magnetism, acids, bases and salts, etc.

— Even for Social Studies, it is advised that the candidate is thorough with the NCERT books for History and Geography and revise the important topics for one last time. Along with this, solving previous year papers can be helpful at this time.

Nonetheless, candidates can take as many mock tests as they want. Once the exam has concluded, the CGTET answer key 2022 will be made available firstly by various coaching institutes and then by CPEB, online. The answer key will help them get an idea about their performance. That being said, candidates can go through these tips for enhancing their last-minute preparation.